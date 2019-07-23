As Xpo Logistics (Put) (XPO) Shares Declined, Holder Cypress Funds Lowered Holding; Glaxosmithkline Sponsored Adr (GSK) Holder South Texas Money Management LTD Has Upped Stake

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Put) (XPO) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00 million, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.31% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $65.85. About 1.13 million shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $90 MLN IN 770 NEW TRACTORS FOR ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD NETWORK IN 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ XPO Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XPO); 17/05/2018 – XPO Logistics Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 11/04/2018 – Miami Teamsters At XPO Logistics End Successful One-Day Strike; 11/04/2018 – XPO software offers shippers real-time cargo tracking; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B; 19/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 24/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS – LAUNCHED XPO DIRECT, A NEW, SHARED-SPACE DISTRIBUTION MODEL FOR OMNICHANNEL RETAIL & E-COMMERCE CUSTOMERS; 11/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Joins Push to Digital Freight Booking

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Sponsored Adr (GSK) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 38,708 shares as the company's stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 754,696 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.54 million, up from 715,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $41.4. About 2.21 million shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has declined 1.15% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.58% the S&P500.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 33,902 shares to 2.72M shares, valued at $209.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,729 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

