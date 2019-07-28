As Xpo Logistics (Put) (XPO) Market Value Declined, Holder Cypress Funds Decreased Stake by $4.51 Million; Micron Technology (MU) Share Value Declined While Tegean Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $2.05 Million

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 19.68M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Put) (XPO) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00 million, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $67.13. About 996,553 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q EPS 50c; 18/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Voice-Enabled Tracking for Last Mile Shipments; 06/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – APPOINTS MASSIMO MARSILI TO LEAD TRANSPORT OPERATIONS IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND MOROCCO; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 13/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics CIO Mario Harik to Speak on Supply Chain Consumerization at Home Delivery World 2018; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 51C; 03/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Uses Emerging Technology in Robot Security Program; 15/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers Worldwide; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS SAYS TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 06/03/2018 XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – SIGNED NEW CONTRACT WITH SOPREMA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenview Bank Dept invested in 24,900 shares. Avalon Global Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 5.21% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 236,260 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Communications reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 4.42M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Thornburg Inv Management Inc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Somerset Tru stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 1.93M shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Invesco Limited invested 0.21% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Highland Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.58% or 183,882 shares. Nwq Investment stated it has 11,725 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 1.28M shares. America First Invest Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 1.39 million shares. 932,475 are owned by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Micron (MU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Micron Announces Offering of Senior Notes Nasdaq:MU – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Micron (MU) Earnings & Revenue Are Expected to Decline Beyond 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 16, 2019 : AMD, QQQ, TSLA, MLNT, TVIX, MU – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Micron Stock Is Headed to $56 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79 million and $147.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 225,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $12.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 16,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Pinnacle Associates holds 6,769 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated has 4,510 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Highland Capital Management Lc has 23,192 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 30,004 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust accumulated 200 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt holds 7,172 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 575,644 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) or 404,145 shares. Natixis has 0.01% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Fairfield Bush & owns 0.23% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 12,645 shares. 41,936 are held by Advsr Cap Limited Liability Com. Prudential has invested 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Susquehanna Cuts Transports Price Targets But Anticipates Good Setup For Spot-Exposed Brokers – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Small-Cap, Up-And-Coming Stocks to Keep on Your Radar – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage Of Six Transports – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Amazon In-Sourcing Nearly Half Of Its Transportation Needs – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Business Growth Power XPO Logistics’s (NYSE:XPO) Share Price Gain of 115%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.