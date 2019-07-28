As Xpo Logistics (Put) (XPO) Market Valuation Declined, Cypress Funds Lowered Its Stake by $4.51 Million; As Ford Motor (F) Market Value Rose, Holder Cutler Capital Management Decreased Stake

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Put) (XPO) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00M, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $67.13. About 996,553 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 11/04/2018 – XPO software offers shippers real-time cargo tracking; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q REV. $4.19B, EST. $3.91B; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2506 – 2018-03-07; 14/05/2018 – DRIVERS AT XPO IN ERIE, PA SEEK TEAMSTER REPRESENTATION:UNION; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS NAMES KENNETH WAGERS AS COO; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS SAYS TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 23/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Hold XPO Logistics-it’s best in class; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 119.7 MLN VS EUR 85.5 MLN YEAR AGO

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ford Motor (F) by 90.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 146,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,700 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129,000, down from 160,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Motor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 46.99M shares traded or 28.85% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 23/05/2018 – Trump mulling probe of auto imports on national security grounds; 09/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR F.N WORKING WITH KEY SUPPLIER TO SHIFT F-150 PARTS PRODUCTION FROM MICHIGAN TO ONTARIO; 01/05/2018 – TOPLive Starts: Ford, Fiat Chrysler Report April U.S. Auto Sales; 20/03/2018 – TPGE:ASSETS IN DEAL INCL.POSITIONS IN EAGLE FORD & AUSTIN CHALK; 26/04/2018 – Ford Is Getting Out of Almost All of the American Car Business; 10/04/2018 – FORD INTRODUCES FIVE NEW MODELS AT EVENT IN CHONGQING, CHINA; 09/05/2018 – Factory Fire Snuffs Out Production of Key Ford, Mercedes Models; 25/05/2018 – Doug Ford must answer key questions on his “murky” health care plans as numerous Conservative candidates refuse to attend n; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 25/04/2018 – Kelley Root: BREAKING: Only Mustang, Focus to survive Ford car cuts

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Trust has 50,555 shares. Barry Invest Advsr Llc reported 12,333 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 208,661 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited holds 0.03% or 39,364 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Rathbone Brothers Pcl invested in 26,410 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ledyard Bancorporation holds 0.02% or 14,389 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 521,663 shares. 3,672 were accumulated by Allsquare Wealth Limited Company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 2.63M shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Calamos Ltd Com invested 0.09% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Court Place Ltd reported 31,716 shares. Moreover, Bragg has 0.04% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 36,000 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Com holds 0% or 65,082 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank owns 4,925 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $203,238 activity. The insider THORNTON JOHN L bought 10,200 shares worth $100,038.

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.98 per share. XPO’s profit will be $96.55 million for 15.98 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 105.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.09% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Sg Americas Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 5,289 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management has invested 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 11,255 shares stake. Elk Creek Ltd has 0.27% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 69,116 shares. Thomas White accumulated 10,985 shares. Stillwater Cap Ltd reported 0.76% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Captrust Advsr has 93 shares. Principal Financial Gp has invested 0.02% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). 401,199 are owned by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 4,312 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company has 699 shares. Moreover, Aqr Ltd Liability has 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 24,745 shares. L & S Advsr holds 17,331 shares.