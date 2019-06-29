As Xpo Logistics (Put) (XPO) Market Valuation Declined, Cypress Funds Has Trimmed Stake by $4.51 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Kdi Capital Partners Lowered by $750,906 Its Stake

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 6,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 99,026 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.68 million, down from 105,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04 million shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Put) (XPO) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00 million, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.32B market cap company. The stock increased 4.99% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $57.81. About 3.52M shares traded or 112.71% up from the average. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 200.4 MLN VS EUR 204.9 MLN YEAR AGO; 02/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Buy 770 Big-Rig Trucks as Cargo Demand Surges; 19/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2506 – 2018-03-07; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS PLANS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN NORTH; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGET FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – XPO CEO LOOKING AT TARGEST IN NORTH AMERICA, WESTERN EUROPE; 24/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches New Flexible Distribution Model for Omnichannel Retail and E-Commerce Customers; 24/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS – LAUNCHED XPO DIRECT, A NEW, SHARED-SPACE DISTRIBUTION MODEL FOR OMNICHANNEL RETAIL & E-COMMERCE CUSTOMERS

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $283.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9,723 shares to 58,082 shares, valued at $14.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.98 per share. XPO’s profit will be $96.55M for 13.76 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 105.88% EPS growth.

