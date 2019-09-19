As Xpo Logistics (Call) (XPO) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Cypress Funds Has Trimmed Its Holding; Allen Holding Has Upped Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stake by $4.70 Million

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (XPO) by 70.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 235,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.78M, down from 335,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $73.06. About 502,762 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 24/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS – LAUNCHED XPO DIRECT, A NEW, SHARED-SPACE DISTRIBUTION MODEL FOR OMNICHANNEL RETAIL & E-COMMERCE CUSTOMERS; 19/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 31/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Plans to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGET FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 11/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Joins Push to Digital Freight Booking; 06/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – APPOINTS MASSIMO MARSILI TO LEAD TRANSPORT OPERATIONS IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND MOROCCO; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 11/04/2018 – XPO software offers shippers real-time cargo tracking

Allen Holding Inc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Holding Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.44M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Holding Inc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.01. About 4.19 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 09/04/2018 – USO and Activision to Bring ‘Call of Duty: WWII’ to Service Members Overseas; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First Time!; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.79; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First; 19/03/2018 – Gaming Giants Win Big Data Challenge With Anodot to Keep Millions of Players in the Game; 21/03/2018 – Activision Concerns ‘overblown’ Even As Fortnite Gains Steam, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Get Ready for BlizzCon® 2018; 16/04/2018 – Activision Blizzard Partners with Nielsen on Esports Brand Valuation; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares struggle for gains after reopening

Cypress Funds Llc, which manages about $356.95 million and $635.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 70,000 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $42.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 20.22% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.89 per share. XPO’s profit will be $98.64M for 17.07 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.41% negative EPS growth.

