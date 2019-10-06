As Xinyuan Real Estate Co LTD (XIN) Valuation Declined, Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Decreased Position by $3.79 Million; Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Decreased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $2.84 Million

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd (XIN) by 41.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 946,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.26% . The institutional investor held 1.33 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.55M, down from 2.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 98,654 shares traded or 19.54% up from the average. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) has declined 4.99% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.99% the S&P500. Some Historical XIN News: 15/05/2018 – XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO LTD – HUAI CHEN AND STEVE SUN WILL RESIGN AS DIRECTORS OF BOARD; 26/03/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces Cooperation with Tencent Computer; 15/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces First Quarterly Dividend for 2018; 30/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate 1Q Rev $174.1M; 26/03/2018 – XINYUAN REAL ESTATE REPORTS COOPERATION WITH TENCENT COMPUTER; 15/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate: Huai Chen, Steve Sun to Resign From Board; 30/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Sees 2018 Contract Sales Up About 10%; 30/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 15/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate: Samuel Shen, Hao Gao Appointed to Board

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.55M, down from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $854.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is able to get to the bottom of any customer issue by sending Amazon executives one punctuation mark. via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective in May; 29/03/2018 – Trump is going after Amazon for the wrong issue: It’s China, not taxes; 29/03/2018 – A Whole Foods Market in Austin, Texas, briefly tested banners proclaiming 10 percent discounts for members of Amazon’s increasingly powerful Prime service; 30/05/2018 – Stitch Fix executives ‘haven’t had any serious discussions about combining’ with Amazon; 03/04/2018 – Trump Delivers New Attack Against Amazon; 26/05/2018 – For a week, I used Amazon Prime for almost everything I needed; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan seeks to turn fee hike into a lure for loyalty program; 06/04/2018 – MNUCHIN: IN DISCUSSIONS WITH POST OFFICE OVER AMAZON; 20/04/2018 – 35 authors have attended similar “Fishbowl” events at Amazon over the last year

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) by 257,600 shares to 1.79 million shares, valued at $72.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 343,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp. (NYSE:MPC).

More notable recent Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Xinyuan Real Estate: The Path Is Becoming Clearer – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Xinyuan Real Estate – Don’t Hold Your Breath For Capital Gains – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Xinyuan: Large Investors Continue Support – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces Issuance of US$300 million of 14.2% Senior Notes Due 2021 – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26B for 94.55 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.