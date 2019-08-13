As Xinyuan Real Estate Co LTD (XIN) Market Value Declined, Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $7.82 Million; As Conagra Brands (CAG) Share Value Declined, Holder Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Trimmed Its Position

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 17,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 207,642 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, down from 224,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.68. About 2.23M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 21/05/2018 – Conagra Brands CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 11 Months; 17/05/2018 – Zoe CBD officially launches affiliate program; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 22/03/2018 – Conagra reported third-quarter profit above market estimates and raised its full-year profit forecast; 22/03/2018 – Conagra mitigates inflation hit with fewer discounts, cost control; 05/03/2018 – U.S. challenges J.M. Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Hurt By Higher Costs, Retailer Inventory Cuts — Earnings Review; 07/05/2018 – Conagra at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SEES FY ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN NEAR LOW-END OF RANGE OF 15.9% TO 16.3%; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees Repurchase of Approximately $1.1B Shrs in FY18

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd (XIN) by 46.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 1.95 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.26% . The institutional investor held 2.27 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.07 million, down from 4.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4. About 58,202 shares traded. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) has declined 4.99% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.99% the S&P500. Some Historical XIN News: 20/03/2018 – JGR Capital Distributes a Research Note on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN); 30/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces First Quarterly Dividend for 2018; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Xinyuan’s Proposed USD Notes ‘B(EXP)’; 15/05/2018 – XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO LTD – HUAI CHEN AND STEVE SUN WILL RESIGN AS DIRECTORS OF BOARD; 30/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Sees 2018 Net Income Up 15% to 20%; 26/03/2018 – JINGRUI HOLDINGS -ACQUISITION OF 100% OF BEIJING ZHONGGUAN YAYUAN BUSINESS MANAGEMENT AND 100% OF BEIJING ZHONGGUAN XINYUAN BUSINESS MANAGEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate: Samuel Shen, Hao Gao Appointed to Board; 30/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 26/03/2018 – XINYUAN REAL ESTATE REPORTS COOPERATION WITH TENCENT COMPUTER; 15/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces Changes to Bd of Directors

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was bought by Arora Anil on Tuesday, April 16. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $668,250 was made by OMTVEDT CRAIG P on Friday, June 28.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 4,821 shares to 20,498 shares, valued at $9.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 20,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co.