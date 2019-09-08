As Xilinx (XLNX) Valuation Declined, Group One Trading LP Raised Its Holding; Greenhill & Co (GHL) Stock Declined While Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Lowered Its Position by $431,802

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Greenhill & Co Inc (GHL) by 51.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 20,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.43% . The institutional investor held 19,533 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420,000, down from 40,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Greenhill & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.43. About 271,742 shares traded. Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) has declined 48.12% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GHL News: 26/03/2018 – Greenhill’s Bok Seeks to Prove Critics Wrong About M&A Boutique; 01/05/2018 – GREENHILL’S MAHMOODZADEGAN SPEAKS ON M&A OUTLOOK AT MILKEN CONF; 01/05/2018 – Michael Masterson to Join Greenhill in NY as Head of Transportation Corporate Advisory; 03/05/2018 – GREENHILL 1Q EPS 21C, EST. LOSS/SHR 7.0C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Greenhill & Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GHL); 19/03/2018 – Greenhill Hires Rothschild Veteran Augustine for Restructuring; 20/03/2018 – GREENHILL ADDS JPMORGAN DEALMAKER MALLY AMID A FLURRY OF HIRING; 19/03/2018 – NEIL A. AUGUSTINE TO JOIN GREENHILL IN NEW YORK AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND CO-HEAD OF NORTH AMERICAN FINANCING ADVISORY & RESTRUCTURING; 15/03/2018 – EX-RBC ENERGY BANKER AKBAR JOINS GREENHILL AS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 01/05/2018 – Michael Masterson to Join Greenhill in New York as Head of Transportation Corporate Advisory

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 24.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 2,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 14,533 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 11,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $105.94. About 2.65M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutn (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 244,696 shares to 317,323 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 17,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.50 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold GHL shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.45 million shares or 1.02% less from 17.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation accumulated 0% or 586,790 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Co reported 720,855 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 11,169 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Communication has invested 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 1,876 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 14,585 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Lc stated it has 16,095 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Company owns 14,900 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 107,100 are owned by Spark Investment Mngmt Limited Liability. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 943,540 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Co owns 4,905 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 14,925 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Financial has 15,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Limited has invested 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Capital Management Ltd Liability Co reported 69,877 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc has 602 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 29,077 shares. Apriem Advsr has 0.08% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Cognios Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.91% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Ghp Inv reported 0.43% stake. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.1% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 281,463 shares. Swiss Bancorp invested in 0.12% or 844,584 shares. Nordea Management invested in 0.4% or 1.53M shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Limited reported 5,091 shares stake. Northstar Investment Advsrs Lc holds 3.23% or 137,376 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund owns 5,033 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 10,850 are owned by Leavell Mngmt. Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Moreover, Grimes Comm Inc has 0.02% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akorn Inc (Put) by 397,700 shares to 92,000 shares, valued at $324,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (Put) by 6,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,800 shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd (Put).