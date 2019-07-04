As Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Value Declined, Shannon River Fund Management Has Increased by $6.89 Million Its Position; Stewart Information Svcs (STC) Holder Havens Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position by $2.00 Million

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 43.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 54,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 180,172 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.84M, up from 125,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $116.39. About 2.63M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Corp (STC) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 47,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 43,332 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 91,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $967.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $40.21. About 38,845 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has risen 2.81% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 09/04/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Stewart Info Services; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity to buy insurer Stewart in $1.2 bln deal; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – FNF INTENDS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $135 MLN IN OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGIES AS PART OF DEAL; 19/03/2018 – FITCH REVISES STEWART INFO SVCES’S RTG WATCH TO POSITIVE ON ACQ; 19/03/2018 – Fuel Fix: Stewart Information to be acquired in $1.2 billion deal; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects to Close Stewart Deal in 1Q or 2Q of 2019; 19/03/2018 – FNF HAS BEEN NEGOTIATING STEWART DEAL FOR 3-4 MONTHS: CALL; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys 1.2% of Stewart Information; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Advances Most in More Than Four Years; 19/04/2018 – Stewart Title Promotes Experienced Sales Director to Support Growth in Eastern Region

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.