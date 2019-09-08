As Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Value Declined, Sadoff Investment Management Has Lowered Holding; Splunk (SPLK) Share Price Rose While Motley Fool Wealth Management Upped Position by $4.38 Million

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 15,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 605,133 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.73 million, down from 621,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $105.94. About 2.65 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 35,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 322,867 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.23M, up from 287,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $110.36. About 954,845 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.92 million for 28.48 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Com reported 137,950 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cap Counsel Limited Co Ny owns 48,000 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation invested 0.02% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Iat Reinsurance Ltd invested in 0.86% or 40,000 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.19% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 149 shares or 0% of the stock. Daiwa Securities Gp Inc owns 24,876 shares. Stephens Inv Mngmt Gp Ltd Llc accumulated 0.16% or 62,713 shares. Blair William And Il has 0.05% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Moreover, Victory Mgmt Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 329,503 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability reported 148,868 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 363 were accumulated by Fil Ltd. Saturna Cap reported 613,385 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP owns 35,057 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation has 9,668 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peconic Prns Ltd Liability reported 6,000 shares. Whittier Tru Comm holds 127 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Assetmark has 0% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 131 shares. Howe & Rusling owns 0% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 40 shares. Stephens Ar reported 8,601 shares. Ltd Co accumulated 94,975 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Limited reported 172,790 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Eaton Vance Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 312,336 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 86,792 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,615 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Avalon Asset Mgmt Lc holds 5.63% or 84,620 shares. Cypress Mngmt Ltd Llc (Wy) accumulated 100 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 4,306 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc stated it has 35 shares.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2021 Co by 78,905 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $33.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (Put) (SPY) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,000 shares, and cut its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY).

