As Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Value Declined, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Cut by $9.52 Million Its Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Salem Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Share Price Rose

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx (XLNX) by 45.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 75,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 89,490 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.35M, down from 165,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Xilinx for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $117.81. About 782,427 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 5,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,332 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24M, down from 100,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $138.99. About 9.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Veteran Rich Ciapala Joins Kasisto as Senior Vice President of Engineering; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: VISL, CMCSA, HLIT, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: TGT, PKI, NFG, BEN, MSFT – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft is Earning its $1 Trillion Valuation – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why AMD’s Latest Win Over NVIDIA Should Power Its Stock Higher – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Addenda Capital has 1.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 130,329 shares. Godsey Gibb invested in 180,481 shares or 3.23% of the stock. Rice Hall James Assoc Llc, a California-based fund reported 1,850 shares. Brown Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 32,785 shares. Marketfield Asset Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 42,406 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Scotland Grp Public Limited Com holds 295,543 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Co has 1.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 418,247 shares. 2,402 were reported by Holt Advsrs Lc Dba Holt Prtnrs Ltd Partnership. Century Companies owns 17.46M shares or 2.09% of their US portfolio. Everence Management accumulated 180,021 shares. Blair William & Il invested in 2.88% or 4.00M shares. Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.05% or 19,090 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Na holds 375,571 shares. Adams Asset Lc accumulated 0.57% or 36,401 shares. Moreover, Haverford Trust Com has 3.41% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02M and $184.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 22,135 shares to 29,710 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westrock Company by 41,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $2.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) by 32,402 shares to 708,100 shares, valued at $46.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 9,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Entergy (NYSE:ETR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Management Group Inc Limited Co invested in 0.06% or 3,540 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.13% or 55,452 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.05% or 20,388 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs holds 117,965 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. New York-based Art Advisors Lc has invested 0.34% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Parsons Capital Inc Ri holds 0.24% or 17,375 shares in its portfolio. Korea Investment Corporation holds 0.43% or 762,221 shares in its portfolio. Alkeon Management Ltd holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 1.29 million shares. Services holds 105 shares. Bailard has 0.05% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 6,714 shares. Montecito Commercial Bank Tru invested in 2,225 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Oak Associate Ltd Oh reported 4.74% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). New York-based Cipher LP has invested 0.4% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 8,126 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 54,768 shares.