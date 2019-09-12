As Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Value Declined, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Cut Position by $807,417; As Vmware (VMW) Stock Value Declined, Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $59.27 Million

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 46.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 6,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 7,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $932,000, down from 14,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $105.05. About 3.11 million shares traded or 1.20% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 36.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 354,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 629,719 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.30 million, down from 984,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $154.43. About 2.01M shares traded or 24.57% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 06/03/2018 – VMware: Metrics Decline, Says Maxim, and Then There’s Dell — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn says his stake in VMware is ‘sizable,’ worth ‘hundreds of millions’; 07/03/2018 – CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 11/05/2018 – Klas Telecom Announces VMware vSAN Support for Voyager Tactical Data Center (Voyager TDC); 17/05/2018 – DELL: PUBLIC OFFERING, COMBINATION WITH VMWARE STILL OPTIONS; 07/03/2018 – VMware Cloud on AWS Expands to Europe, Delivers Powerful New Capabilities for Migrating and Protecting Applications; 17/04/2018 – Terraform Enterprise Expands Private Install Environments to Include AWS, Azure, GCP, and VMware; 01/05/2018 – VMware Advances Networking for the Digital Era with the Virtual Cloud Network; 24/05/2018 – VMware Partners Honored at Annual Partner Leadership Summit; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $416.80M for 37.85 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

