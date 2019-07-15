As Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Price Declined, One Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Nv5 Global (NVEE) Holder S Squared Technology Has Increased Its Stake by $590,000

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $82.07. About 55,191 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 32.17% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q EPS 39c; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06, REV VIEW $392.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Rev $94M; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.20 TO $2.47; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES WILL RANGE FROM $380 MLN TO $415 MLN FOR 2018; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.30; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Rev $94.5M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – BACKLOG WAS $309 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $225 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.47

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 36.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 12,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, down from 34,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.32. About 2.18M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 65,000 shares to 66,265 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rapid7 Inc by 22,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,890 shares, and cut its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $120,570 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 10,029 shares. First Wilshire Secs Mngmt reported 3.12% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Anchor Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 32,037 shares in its portfolio. Group One Trading Limited Partnership reported 5,339 shares. Yorktown & Rech holds 0.25% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 13,006 shares. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Lc reported 451,310 shares. Pittenger Anderson owns 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 22 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 526,559 shares. Victory Capital reported 3,910 shares. Bank Of America De invested in 82,354 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors holds 0% or 6,786 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt owns 109,975 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Amer International Group Inc owns 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 5,980 shares. Barclays Public Limited owns 3,753 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 27.03% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.74 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $235.95 million for 32.00 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36M and $562.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DIM) by 15,309 shares to 208,985 shares, valued at $12.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr by 138,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 866,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.