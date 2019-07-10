As Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Price Declined, Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Holding by $104.33 Million; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Lifted Its Stake in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) by $20.96 Million as Stock Price Rose

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 74.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 828,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 279,635 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.46 million, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $117.34. About 1.85M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 131.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 349,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 615,384 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.51 million, up from 266,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $62.9. About 3.65M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 09/05/2018 – Hong Kong group aims to curb money laundering around Asia; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Casino in Pennsylvania for $1.3 Billion; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS 1Q NET REV. $3.58B; 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Management holds 0% or 1,498 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 415,994 shares. Argent Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Iowa-based Principal Fincl Gru has invested 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Cwh Capital invested in 1.46% or 56,878 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 337,201 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Limited accumulated 4,887 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd has 0.02% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Td Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). 50,785 were reported by Ferguson Wellman. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 3.86M shares. 5,370 were accumulated by Schafer Cullen. Bb&T Llc accumulated 6,598 shares. Hightower Lc invested in 0.01% or 19,834 shares. 15 were accumulated by Wealthtrust Fairport.

More notable recent Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Las Vegas Sands: Headwinds Diminishing, Golden Week Ahead, Shares Still Cheap At $60 – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Macau stocks rally after March GGR report – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Las Vegas Sands Is Holding Up Surprisingly Well in Macau – The Motley Fool” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Casino stocks break higher – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Las Vegas Sands: A 5% Yield With Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2018.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 145,886 shares to 378,049 shares, valued at $20.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 83,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,403 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc by 2.20M shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $129.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tuesday’s ETF Movers: SOXX, XLU – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Communications Market Boost Xilinx (XLNX) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “This Is What You Need to Know Before Investing in Nvidia Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market News For Jun 24, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “StockBeat – Broadcom’s Gloomy Outlook Wrecks Chip Stocks – Yahoo News” with publication date: June 14, 2019.