As Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Price Declined, Group One Trading LP Has Boosted Its Position by $365,400; Marsico Capital Management Raised Burlington Stores (BURL) Holding

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 7,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 48,903 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.66M, up from 41,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $168.62. About 205,255 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – EXPECTS TO INVEST NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q EPS $3.47; 16/04/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT FISCAL 2017 YEAR-END WERE $753 MLN VS $702 MLN LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE REDUCED UTX, PBYI, FB, WFC, BURL IN 1Q: 13F; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9.7 TO 10.5 PCT; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N FY SHR VIEW $5.32, REV VIEW $6.42 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 2Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS 95c; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Gross Margin 41.2%, Up About 35 Basis Points; 13/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $146 TARGET PRICE

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 24.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 2,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 14,533 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 11,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 484,977 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c

