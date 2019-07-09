As Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Price Declined, Cookson Peirce & Co Has Upped Holding by $30.97 Million; Motley Fool Wealth Management Raised Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $443,220

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 1714.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 245,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 260,147 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.98M, up from 14,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $115.93. About 1.43M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 249 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,671 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.77M, up from 43,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $961.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $9.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1952.32. About 2.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos unveils latest shareholder letter; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP HAS ATTACKED AMAZON OVER RATE IT PAYS POSTAL SERVICE; 22/03/2018 – “Leupold’s Fresh Tracks with Randy Newberg” Moves to Amazon Prime Video; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON – AMAZON MUSIC UNLIMITED MEMBERSHIP HAS MORE THAN DOUBLED OVER THE PAST SIX MONTHS; 30/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Amazon says it’ll hire 200 for Minneapolis tech office; 30/04/2018 – Forbes: Poll: Amazon Is Pushing Its ‘Prime’ Luck With 20% Membership Price Hike; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time.’ Via @DelRey:; 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 25/04/2018 – PES SEEN EYEING BUYING MERCHANTS SELLING ON AMAZON: INFORMATION; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Ltd invested 3.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Delta Asset Management Ltd Com Tn has invested 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 5,409 were accumulated by Staley Capital Advisers. Jaffetilchin Ltd invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,637 were accumulated by Peregrine Asset Advisers. Capital Fund stated it has 10,040 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Telemus Capital Limited owns 14,896 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 18,040 shares for 3.11% of their portfolio. Peak Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 542 shares. C Group Incorporated Holdg A S holds 6.86% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 303,511 shares. Menora Mivtachim Hldg Limited accumulated 29,126 shares. Westfield Capital LP invested 2.67% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tompkins Financial, New York-based fund reported 1,708 shares. Art Advisors Limited Company owns 12,397 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Lc has 60,255 shares.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4,304 shares to 76,888 shares, valued at $27.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2020 Co by 78,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,418 shares to 228,501 shares, valued at $26.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 98,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,345 shares, and cut its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).