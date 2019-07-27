As Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Price Declined, Castleark Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Sm Energy Co (SM) Share Value Declined, Holder Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Trimmed Its Position

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 58.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 3.43 million shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.48M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.31 million, down from 5.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 2.79M shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 37.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – IN QTR, COSTS INCURRED $372 MLN AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND $367 MLN, SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 2.1C; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – FY 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE ADJUSTED TO 40.9-44.9 MMBOE FROM 42-46 MMBOE HAVING AVERAGE OF JUST OVER 40% OIL IN MIX; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces Agreements To Sell Additional Non-Core Assets For $292 Million, Coring Up And Bringing Down Net Debt; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 1Q PRODUCTION CLOSER TO UPPER END OF GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – PRODUCTION ASSOCIATED WITH POWDER RIVER BASIN ASSET SALE IS REMOVED FROM NET PRODUCTION AS OF APRIL 1, 2018; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS TO SELL ADDITIONAL NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292 MILLION, CORING UP AND BRINGING DOWN NET DEBT; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SAYS 1Q TOTAL PRODUCTION EXCEEDS HIGH END OF GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Net $317.4M

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 55.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 25,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,453 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 46,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.35% or $6.82 during the last trading session, reaching $120.77. About 5.83 million shares traded or 51.68% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp invested in 767,457 shares. Hemenway Tru Co Ltd Liability Co holds 2.99% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 146,205 shares. Invesco accumulated 3.63M shares or 0.16% of the stock. Fayerweather Charles reported 11,232 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 20,388 shares. Holderness Invests Co owns 4,130 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.14% or 4.36 million shares. Pnc Finance Ser Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 43,854 shares. Moreover, Clough Capital Prns LP has 0.76% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 68,480 shares. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Company has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 1,870 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank accumulated 274,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Rampart Invest Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Lincoln Natl accumulated 4,829 shares.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Xilinx (XLNX) – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “After-Hours Movers 07/24: (NTGR) (AINK) (MTH) Higher; (ALGN) (SAVE) (TSLA) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Xilinx (XLNX) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Xilinx (XLNX) PT Raised to $150 at BofA/Merrill Lynch on Higher Sector Multiples – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing’s $5B Charge Confirms My ‘End-Game’ Call; Buy – Chewy, CrowdStrike, Texas Instruments – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 31,707 shares to 161,385 shares, valued at $11.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 6,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP).

Analysts await SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 93.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.15 per share. SM’s profit will be $1.12M for 230.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by SM Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -102.94% EPS growth.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 4.56 million shares to 6.09M shares, valued at $117.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 7.03M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

More notable recent SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “Views on Taylor Morrison, Signature Bank, Zebra Technologies, SM Energy, BB&T – Barron’s” on July 20, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Barclays Downgrades SM Energy (SM) to Underweight – StreetInsider.com” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Carnival, Generac, Lyft, Six Flags, Square, Tecnoglass, Yum Brands, Western Digital, Zoetis and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SM Energy reports Q2 production results, revises 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.