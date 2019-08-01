As Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Declined, Valicenti Advisory Services Has Decreased by $1.37 Million Its Position; As Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Stock Rose, Cortland Advisers Increased Stake by $1.52 Million

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14M, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $66.14. About 832,657 shares traded or 8.74% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 21.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold 10,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 39,825 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, down from 50,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.43% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $114.21. About 4.79M shares traded or 26.43% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Retail Bank has 0.03% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 52,626 are held by Adams Asset Advsr Lc. Columbia Asset Mngmt reported 0.05% stake. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Co Il holds 0.02% or 8,613 shares. 1.27M are held by Salient Advisors Ltd. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Fort Washington Invest Oh reported 22,598 shares stake. Hightower Trust Lta has invested 0.12% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Parkside Savings Bank Trust invested in 29,647 shares. Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 600 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Co holds 43 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Freestone Cap Holdg Limited Liability Corporation, Washington-based fund reported 67,807 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.95% or 104,737 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Trust Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Mcdaniel Terry And stated it has 7,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Bridge Advsr owns 0% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 6,500 shares. Doheny Asset Ca invested in 0.39% or 3,600 shares. 334,761 are held by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 0.09% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 457,200 shares. Macroview Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 30 shares. Somerville Kurt F owns 2.94% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 116,733 shares. Moreover, Shamrock Asset Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Whale Rock Management Limited invested in 2.91% or 1.28 million shares. Copeland Cap Management Lc owns 2,426 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers has 6,335 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.03% or 10,370 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.1% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Great West Life Assurance Comm Can has 0.07% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 196,654 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). The California-based Menta Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45 million for 30.38 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.