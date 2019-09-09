As Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Declined, Trillium Asset Management Trimmed Holding; Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) Shares Declined While Armstrong Shaw Associates Raised by $1.23 Million Its Position

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 35.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 45,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 82,227 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.43 million, down from 127,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $104.99. About 977,294 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by 62.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc bought 23,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 60,450 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 37,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $63.3. About 3.65 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 3,527 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Company has 0% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Benjamin F Edwards And Co Incorporated holds 0.14% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 12,049 shares. Hl Fincl Limited Liability Com, Kentucky-based fund reported 30,523 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.04% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department owns 307 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 10,147 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma accumulated 686,676 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Co has 0.12% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 28,734 are held by Comm National Bank. Parsons Ri holds 0.24% or 17,375 shares. Saturna Cap Corp holds 2.27% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 613,385 shares. Profund Advsr Lc reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Patten And Patten Tn has 91,490 shares.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.92M for 28.22 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 7,626 shares to 19,433 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI).

