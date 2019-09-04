As Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Declined, Raging Capital Management Has Cut Position by $13.54 Million; Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Cut Stake in Servicenow (NOW) as Stock Price Rose

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 68,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 545,642 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.50M, down from 613,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $263.38. About 1.23 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 69.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 107,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 47,620 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, down from 155,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $100.4. About 3.22M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axt Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 263,838 shares to 714,108 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 1.62 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.93M for 26.99 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sea Ltd by 6.07 million shares to 7.79M shares, valued at $183.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

