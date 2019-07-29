As Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Declined, Ghp Investment Advisors Increased Its Stake; Alibaba (BABA) Stake Has Boosted by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,586 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 22,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.35% or $6.82 during the last trading session, reaching $120.77. About 5.83M shares traded or 51.68% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 2,209 shares as the company's stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 10,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Alibaba for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.28 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Reasons I Just Bought Alibaba Stock – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba opens to U.S. sellers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Alibaba Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba Group: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba And The Trade War: Being Greedy When Others Are Fearful – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66 million and $776.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 9,614 shares to 50,294 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 2,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,853 shares, and cut its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (NYSE:CWT).