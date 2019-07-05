As Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Declined, Boothbay Fund Management Has Cut by $1.13 Million Its Stake; As Air Lease (AL) Stock Price Rose, Ejf Capital Increased Its Position by $499,766

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 92.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 14,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,534 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, up from 15,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.11. About 52,635 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BLN FROM $3.9 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 58.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 8,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,363 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $807,000, down from 15,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $115.62. About 589,233 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,619 were accumulated by Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel invested in 0.03% or 7,100 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership has 103,572 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Street invested in 0% or 1.34 million shares. Bbva Compass Bank holds 0.03% or 11,584 shares. Brandywine Global Management Limited Co holds 0.08% or 323,692 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 6,000 shares. Bb&T owns 20,296 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). The New York-based Garrison Bradford Associates has invested 0.72% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). The New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Regions Fin has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 68,901 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 5,478 shares.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 52,893 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $27.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 24,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18M shares, and cut its stake in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Slack changes ticker symbol to WORK ahead of New York Stock Exchange debut – CNBC” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Air Lease Deserves Its Due – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Air Lease Corp.: A Great Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease Placement of New Boeing 787-9 Aircraft with LOT Polish Airlines – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Stays Positive Amid G20 Jitters – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Xilinx: 5G And The Huawei Ban – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Fall on Friday – GuruFocus.com” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: STX,XLNX,SGLB,SEDG – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Communications Market Boost Xilinx (XLNX) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Inc Llp reported 1.11 million shares. Cohen Lawrence B stated it has 6,301 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Twin Management Inc holds 0.06% or 9,850 shares in its portfolio. Shannon River Fund Management Limited accumulated 3.99% or 180,172 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Co stated it has 3,860 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Co reported 2.63M shares. 1,849 are held by New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Cibc Asset Management reported 54,768 shares stake. Macroview Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 30 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 128,782 shares. Hitchwood Cap Management Lp holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 200,000 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt Com owns 46,842 shares. Scout Investments Inc stated it has 541,404 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Investment has 0.12% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 22,557 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.33% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).