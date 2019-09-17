As Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Declined, Advisors Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $1.32 Million; Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Has Increased Holding in United Technologies (UTX) by $1.55 Million

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 20.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 11,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 44,187 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.21 million, down from 55,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $104.19. About 992,206 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 11,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 50,637 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59M, up from 38,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 1.03 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED 8-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH QANTAS AIRLINES TO PROVIDE BR715 ENGINE NACELLE ASSET SUPPORT AND REPAIR SERVICES; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 82,363 are held by Finemark Comml Bank And Trust. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability reported 1.60 million shares. Aviance Capital Prtn Ltd Llc has 0.15% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bp Public Limited holds 0.39% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 82,000 shares. Country Club Tru Communication Na invested 0.77% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Argent Trust owns 39,998 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. East Coast Asset Limited Com invested in 0.17% or 4,934 shares. Stanley reported 0.55% stake. Psagot Inv House Limited has 0% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 1,794 are owned by Burt Wealth Advsrs. Novare Capital Mngmt Lc has 80,984 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Capital Wealth Planning Lc accumulated 7,238 shares. Massachusetts-based Family Cap Trust Company has invested 2.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Northeast Inv Mngmt reported 116,040 shares.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 22,650 shares to 59,464 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aberdeen Asia Pacific Incom (FAX) by 220,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 659,426 shares, and has risen its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.88 million for 28.01 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Copeland Mgmt Ltd owns 1,901 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 44,598 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Limited holds 1.09% or 8,179 shares in its portfolio. Columbus Circle Investors has 233,324 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested 0.15% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 3,000 are held by Kj Harrison Prtnrs Inc. Archford Strategies Ltd accumulated 171 shares. Everence Capital Management owns 4,619 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0.07% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 325,700 shares. Bb&T has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.02% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. 15,429 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Ghp Inv Advsrs reported 0.36% stake. Nomura Hldg invested 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Tcw Grp has 115,834 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

