As Xilinx (XLNX) Shares Declined, Valicenti Advisory Services Lowered Stake by $1.37 Million; Td Ameritrade Hldg (AMTD) Holder Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowered Stake

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 21.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold 10,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 39,825 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, down from 50,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $105.2. About 2.22 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD) by 39.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 1.21M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The institutional investor held 1.84M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.94 million, down from 3.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.76. About 893,578 shares traded. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 12.14% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 07/03/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 23/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.55 TO $3.05, EST. $3.13; 27/03/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59; 17/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Supports the Launch of Apple Business Chat; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 22/04/2018 – DJ TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMTD); 05/03/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $69; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 30/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade Announces Personalized Portfolios

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45M for 27.98 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. AMTD’s profit will be $510.08 million for 11.76 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.58% negative EPS growth.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 2,235 shares to 288,860 shares, valued at $59.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 40,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 409,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT).

