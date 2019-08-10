As Xilinx (XLNX) Shares Declined, Stephens Investment Management Group Has Lifted by $685,692 Its Holding; Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Has Upped Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holding

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 5,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 62,713 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.95M, up from 57,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.11% or $5.61 during the last trading session, reaching $104.23. About 4.14M shares traded or 8.71% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 3,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 57,029 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, up from 53,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $112.87. About 804,298 shares traded or 4.84% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS UP TO A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 500 BLN RUPEES IN NEXT TWELVE MONTHS VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 03/04/2018 – HDFC EXPECTS TO REPORT INR3B PROFIT ON INVESTMENT SALE IN 4Q; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO ALSO CHOOSE EDELWEISS, IIFL, JM FINANCIAL; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC in talks to buy Apollo Munich Health Insurance for about 10 bln rupees – Economic Times; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Hdfc Bank’s Proposed Masala Bonds; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER PROFIT WAS 48.43 BILLION RUPEES; 13/03/2018 – HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD HDFC.NS – APPROVED OFFERING FOR THE SALE IN HDFC AMC IPO; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK GROSS NPA 1.3% END MARCH VS 1.29% END DECEMBER; 25/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes FD rates, loans set to get costlier too

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53M and $160.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 5,530 shares to 85,125 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Investment Management reported 0% stake. Menta Cap Ltd stated it has 0.16% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Westpac Bk Corporation reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 955,358 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 9,811 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management invested in 106,987 shares or 0% of the stock. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Liability owns 2,810 shares. Pnc Svcs Gp stated it has 43,854 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 72,971 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Braun Stacey Assoc Inc, a New York-based fund reported 117,965 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.12% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 76,710 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) invested in 0.03% or 2,622 shares. Moors And Cabot stated it has 11,342 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 0.56% or 6,301 shares.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08 billion and $4.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wingstop Inc by 111,052 shares to 803,800 shares, valued at $61.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 8,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,114 shares, and cut its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).