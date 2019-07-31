As Xilinx (XLNX) Shares Declined, Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Decreased Stake by $395,010; Reilly Financial Advisors Stake in Air Prods & Chems (APD) Has Raised by $450,870

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 2,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07M, up from 39,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $227.88. About 1.37M shares traded or 17.69% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 3,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 169,526 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.49M, down from 172,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.56% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $114.06. About 4.51M shares traded or 19.13% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Altria, Charles Schwab, Charter Communications, Comerica, Morgan Stanley, Slack, Snap, Wells Fargo, Zoom Video and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, Chipotle, Costco, Exxon, Netflix, Qualcomm, Ulta, US Bancorp and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 8,925 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,232 shares. Adams Natural Res Fund Incorporated stated it has 69,800 shares or 2.26% of all its holdings. Fin Architects holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 500 shares. 15.39M are held by State Farm Mutual Automobile. First National Bank Of Omaha invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.23% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 344 are held by Howe Rusling Inc. Patten Patten Inc Tn reported 4,115 shares. Ashfield Partners Ltd Liability invested 0.22% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moors And Cabot Inc reported 6,708 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd has 64,095 shares. Bessemer Limited Liability Corp has 0.26% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bokf Na owns 25,232 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct has invested 0.22% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $904.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 6,191 shares to 271,449 shares, valued at $21.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) by 9,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 301,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Lp owns 40,063 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. 120 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Lc. Perkins Mngmt Inc has invested 0.38% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Broderick Brian C has 3.06% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Kcm Investment Ltd Co reported 0.02% stake. Glenmede Tru Com Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 15,542 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 602 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt stated it has 3,116 shares. Kornitzer Cap Ks reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Farmers And Merchants Investments invested in 103,350 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.33% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Norinchukin Bancorporation The reported 49,604 shares. Palisade Ltd Nj reported 46,475 shares stake. Parkside Savings Bank And has 1,218 shares. Logan Cap Management owns 4,345 shares.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Xilinx’s Guidance Hit by China Uncertainty – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Expects More Guidance Cuts From Semis (INTC) (TXN) (XLNX) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “7 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for Your Inner Geek – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Close Report: Historical high reached as NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 8,330.21. – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Communications Market Boost Xilinx (XLNX) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.