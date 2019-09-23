As Xilinx (XLNX) Shares Declined, Mutual Of America Capital Management Boosted Stake; Markel Has Trimmed Its Holding in Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) by $34.47 Million as Share Value Rose

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 22,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 60,662 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.15 million, up from 37,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $98.05. About 3.26M shares traded or 5.33% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Markel Corp decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (OAK) by 66.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 703,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 362,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.93 million, down from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 1.35 million shares traded or 53.84% up from the average. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 10/04/2018 – WINTROB: OAKTREE FOCUSED ON INDIA, CHINA NPLS; 03/05/2018 – Oaktree Capital’s Wintrob Says Global Growth Is Real, Very Positive (Video); 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY, WALTON STREET, OAKTREE FORM JV TO BUY RESORT IN MEXICO; 10/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – BOARD SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE APPROACH INCLUDING IN CONTEXT OF VIEWS AND SHAREHOLDING OF OAKTREE; 10/04/2018 – WINTROB: RISING RATES MAY INCREASE OAKTREE’S OPPORTUNITIES; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 29/05/2018 – TruAmerica and Oaktree Buy Apartment Properties in the Southwest; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SAYS RDL HOLDERS INTEREST BEST SERVED BY WINDING DOWN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 46.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Foundation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 15,559 shares. Allen Invest Management Limited Company stated it has 28,029 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The New York-based Bamco Inc New York has invested 0.27% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Moon Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 30,405 shares. The New York-based Mufg Americas Corp has invested 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Kellner Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 4.98% or 224,900 shares. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group has invested 0.02% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 21,616 shares. Cls Lc owns 232 shares. Garrison Bradford & Assoc Inc reported 0.57% stake. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 6,033 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0.02% or 122,836 shares. Chickasaw Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com reported 150,496 shares. Moreover, Northern Corp has 0% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 7,056 shares.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $108.55M for 19.56 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Markel Corp, which manages about $6.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 24,000 shares to 569,500 shares, valued at $27.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 34,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 446,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $665,602 activity.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $7.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,772 shares to 686,186 shares, valued at $135.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ciena Corp. (NYSE:CIEN) by 73,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,880 shares, and cut its stake in Enersys Inc. (NYSE:ENS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advent Mgmt De, New York-based fund reported 20,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.11% or 196,992 shares. 24,010 are owned by Shelton Cap Mngmt. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Millennium Mngmt holds 0.01% or 270,785 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.03% or 45,460 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Int Gru Inc Llp has 0.04% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Destination Wealth invested in 0.04% or 6,765 shares. Coldstream Capital accumulated 10,314 shares. Dupont Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 5,174 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 814,492 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc reported 142,427 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation has 22,085 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust has 0.06% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 66,174 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank accumulated 0% or 150 shares.