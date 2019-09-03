As Xilinx (XLNX) Shares Declined, L & S Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding by $542,430; Shareholder Alpine Woods Capital Investors Increased Centene Del (CNC) Holding

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 25.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 37,660 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 30,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 1.14 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 42.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 4,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 5,856 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, down from 10,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $100.46. About 1.38 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Co owns 3,395 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 7,225 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Republic Invest Management invested in 0.02% or 31,725 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.14% or 47,574 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.02% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Frontier Inv Commerce holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 3,712 shares. 564 are owned by Amica Retiree Medical Tru. Park Avenue Secs Ltd accumulated 4,665 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Systematic Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.13% or 29,662 shares. Century Cos Inc has 2.11M shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Highland Cap Management Limited accumulated 59,526 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 294,191 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 0.36% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 9,884 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 106,487 shares.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $743.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) by 3,398 shares to 9,350 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 24,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Dj Industrial Etf (DIA).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.93 million for 27.01 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $459.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,400 shares to 30,200 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Divd.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.