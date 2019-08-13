As Xilinx (XLNX) Share Value Declined, Shareholder One Capital Management Cut Its Position; Intrepid Capital Management Has Decreased Its Net 1 Ueps Technologies Co (UEPS) Position by $4.99 Million as Share Price Rose

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc Co (UEPS) by 80.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 1.66 million shares as the company’s stock rose 14.08% . The hedge fund held 408,109 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.58M market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.46. About 50,839 shares traded. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) has declined 55.83% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.83% the S&P500. Some Historical UEPS News: 25/05/2018 – Net 1 Asks Court to Tell Government To Release Funds (Correct); 23/03/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TO APPEAL ORDER TO REPAY 317M RAND TO SASSA; 23/03/2018 – Net1’s CPS to challenge High Court’s order regarding SASSA implementation cost recovery; 10/05/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05; 24/05/2018 – S. Africa Seeks Order to Pay Net 1 as Company Pleads Losses; 12/04/2018 – Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2018 Results; 23/03/2018 – S. Africa Court Orders Net 1 Unit to Repay ZAR316m to Government; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC – SOUTH AFRICAN CONSTITUTIONAL COURT GIVEN ORDER REGARDING CONTINUED PAYMENT OF SOCIAL GRANTS; 10/05/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC – REITERATE FY 2018 CONSTANT CURRENCY FEPS GUIDANCE OF AT LEAST $1.61 PER SHARE, EXCLUDING ANY FAIR VALUE ADJUSTMENTS; 10/05/2018 – Net 1 Sees Fiscal-Year 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $1.61

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 36.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 12,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 21,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, down from 34,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.87B market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $106.36. About 1.81M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45M for 28.29 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability holds 0.31% or 152,653 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Gru holds 0.16% or 321,656 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.3% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Fiera Cap holds 7,886 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Limited Com reported 0.17% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt invested in 118,063 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 56,557 shares. Westpac Bk, Australia-based fund reported 72,754 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 207,422 shares. Tower Bridge holds 0% or 6,500 shares in its portfolio. Argent Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 12,230 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance has invested 0.06% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 1.25M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 7,510 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36 million and $562.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,030 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 75,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 677,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DIM).

Analysts await Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $-0.10 EPS, down 147.62% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.21 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold UEPS shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 26.34 million shares or 10.99% less from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 454 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Lc has 55 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 232,282 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cap Ww Investors has 0% invested in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) for 557,349 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 229,591 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) or 71,718 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 351,063 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Lc stated it has 0% in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt, California-based fund reported 162,675 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 39,638 shares. North Carolina-based Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 3,737 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 351,935 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Co invested in 0% or 7,117 shares.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (NYSE:TAP) by 7,201 shares to 16,741 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skechers U S A Inc Cl A (NYSE:SKX) by 102,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (NYSE:COG).

