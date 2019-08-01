As Xilinx (XLNX) Share Value Declined, Rafferty Asset Management Has Trimmed by $2.72 Million Its Holding; One Capital Management Has Upped Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $542,370

One Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, up from 12,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.84% or $6.73 during the last trading session, reaching $168.72. About 8.62 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS INVESTMENT IN SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGY WILL RISE, NOT FALL, IN AFTERMATH OF UBER FATALITY; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 21,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 152,653 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.36M, down from 174,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.43% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $114.21. About 4.79M shares traded or 26.43% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36M and $562.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,403 shares to 20,779 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 18,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,280 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV).

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9,894 shares to 70,517 shares, valued at $13.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) by 390,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 541,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45 million for 30.38 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

