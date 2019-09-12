As Xilinx (XLNX) Share Value Declined, Fairfield Bush & Company Has Lifted Stake; Mackenzie Financial Has Upped Its Grainger W W (GWW) Position

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) by 31.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 3,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 15,187 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79M, up from 11,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Xilinx Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $105.05. About 3.11M shares traded or 1.20% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 25.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 181,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The hedge fund held 902,724 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242.14M, up from 720,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $295. About 323,707 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent

