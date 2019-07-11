As Xilinx (XLNX) Share Value Declined, Coldstream Capital Management Has Cut Position; Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Trimmed Its Verisign (VRSN) Position by $317,112

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 25.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 1,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, down from 6,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $218.87. About 588,997 shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 53.08% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 25.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 3,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,484 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 14,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $117.49. About 2.06 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 11,715 shares to 30,173 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 4,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.74 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $235.95M for 31.25 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invests Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Moreover, Putnam Limited Co has 0.12% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 404,678 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.27% or 69,877 shares. Advisory Services Network Limited invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Moreover, Kepos Cap Lp has 0.5% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 68,480 were accumulated by Clough Cap Prns Lp. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Com owns 2,566 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia accumulated 128,782 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 1.14M shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And Com has invested 0.11% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 29.63 million were reported by Vanguard. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 26,858 shares. Moreover, Platinum Inv Management has 0.03% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 9,209 shares. Stratos Wealth holds 0.06% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 10,012 shares.

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 8.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.09 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.64 million for 46.37 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.48% negative EPS growth.