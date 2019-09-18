As Xilinx (XLNX) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Voloridge Investment Management Cut Its Stake by $11.65 Million; Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Miles Capital Has Cut Its Position by $360,316

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 74.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 99,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 33,327 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93M, down from 132,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 547,919 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab

Miles Capital Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 28.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc sold 4,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 12,186 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $927,000, down from 16,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $79. About 1.57M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO HAVING `ACTIVE DIALOGUE’ WITH APPLE: CNBC; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 23, 2018; 14/05/2018 – China to Reopen Review of Qualcomm’s NXP Takeover Proposal -Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm and Facebook to Bring High-Speed Internet Connectivity Over 60GHz to Urban Areas; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend, Reminds Investors of NXP Deal — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.57M for 35.91 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Miles Capital Inc, which manages about $4.12B and $122.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,686 shares to 3,278 shares, valued at $963,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Iboxx High Yld Corp (HYG) by 4,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 207,743 shares to 799,521 shares, valued at $18.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnx Resources Corporation by 169,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.87M for 28.02 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.