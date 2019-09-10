As Xilinx (XLNX) Share Price Declined, Shareholder 10-15 Associates Has Trimmed Position; Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A (TKC) Holder Thomas White International LTD Upped Holding

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A (TKC) by 30.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 63,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.32% . The institutional investor held 275,015 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 211,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.78. About 138,634 shares traded. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) has declined 13.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TKC News: 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Action Follows Recent Outlook Revision of TFS’s Parent Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri; 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL PICKS BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN FOR 10-YR BOND SALE; 28/03/2018 – Turkcell Mulls USD-Denominated 10-Year Bond; 02/04/2018 – Turkcell’s “Investment Grade” Status Affirmed Twice in a Week; 23/05/2018 – TURKCELL CEO CITES `IRRATIONAL PRICE MOVES’ IN FINANCIAL MKTS; 28/03/2018 – TELIA TELIA.ST SAYS TELIA COMPANY AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS IN TURKCELL HOLDING HAVE AGREED TO PROPOSE TO GENERAL ASSEMBLY MEETING OF TURKCELL THAT COMPANY DISTRIBUTE DIVIDENDS OF TRY 1,900 MLN IN TOTAL; 05/04/2018 – Turkcell Is Marketing 10-Year USD Bond in 6.25% Area; 22/03/2018 – Turkcell Files Its 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 22/03/2018 – Turkcell will sell units in Kazakhstan and Moldova this year -CEO; 14/05/2018 – TURKCELL’S PAYCELL APPLIES FOR LOCAL CURRENCY TRANSFER LICENSE

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 43.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc analyzed 75,865 shares as the company's stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 97,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31M, down from 172,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $26.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $106.72. About 2.31 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.92M for 28.69 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by various financial news sources.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $465.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 7,467 shares to 208,285 shares, valued at $13.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 3,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.