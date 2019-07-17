As Xilinx (XLNX) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Increased Stake; Packaging Amer (PKG) Position Raised by Strategic Global Advisors Llc

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 267.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 24,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,663 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 9,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $98.47. About 1.85M shares traded or 79.73% up from the average. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 199.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 95,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.16M, up from 47,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $121.23. About 2.03M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 14,500 shares to 2,100 shares, valued at $336,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 40,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,317 shares, and cut its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87 million and $475.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 21,978 shares to 116,050 shares, valued at $13.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 20,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,851 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).