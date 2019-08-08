As Xilinx (XLNX) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Alkeon Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake; Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Shareholder Navellier & Associates Increased Holding by $3.97 Million

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 38.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 819,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 1.29 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.27 million, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $104.92. About 3.44M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 251.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 33,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 46,678 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, up from 13,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.71% or $11.08 during the last trading session, reaching $116.12. About 2.86 million shares traded or 196.46% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $644.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 12,130 shares to 843 shares, valued at $218,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pgt Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) by 59,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,040 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $20.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals In by 155,000 shares to 653,547 shares, valued at $15.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 584,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group.

