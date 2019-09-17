As Xilinx (XLNX) Market Value Declined, Shannon River Fund Management Trimmed Position; Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Holder Renaissance Technologies Lowered Its Position as Stock Value Rose

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 27.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 50,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 130,132 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.35 million, down from 180,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $104.28. About 1.52 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG) by 40.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 13,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.29% . The hedge fund held 19,600 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65M, down from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Asbury Automotive Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $100.92. About 140,348 shares traded. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has risen 30.42% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ABG News: 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS CONCERNED ABOUT GOVERNANCE OF ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE DUE TO SCOTT THOMPSON’S RESIGNATION FROM BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Asbury Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL USED VEHICLE REVENUE $484.6 MLN VS $461.8 MLN; 19/03/2018 – TripleCare Launches Telemedicine Services at Asbury Communities; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Big U.S. auto dealers have significant import exposure; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE 1Q EPS $1.93; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.93, EST. $1.80; 20/04/2018 – DJ Asbury Automotive Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABG); 16/04/2018 – Asbury Auto May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – Asbury Automotive Appoints Thomas J. Reddin as New Chair of Board’s Governance & Nominating Committee

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). First Eagle Invest Mgmt Llc owns 528,662 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag has 51,169 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Daiwa Securities Group Inc holds 0.02% or 21,578 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa has 0.13% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 4,200 were reported by Alberta Management. Moreover, Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd has 0.04% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 142,427 shares. Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership invested in 10,167 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers accumulated 5,685 shares or 0% of the stock. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 621,858 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 146,035 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability stated it has 68,403 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Legal & General Public Ltd Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 1.89 million shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 51 shares. Aviva Public Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 93,940 shares.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $629.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 90,167 shares to 141,130 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs by 60,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 744,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.88 million for 28.03 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold ABG shares while 53 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.49 million shares or 1.80% less from 19.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 24,464 shares. Next Group Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Polaris Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.14% or 40,046 shares. Macquarie Limited accumulated 431,459 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Eminence LP invested 0.35% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 11 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability holds 0% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) or 698 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd has 19,600 shares. Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) for 34,801 shares. Kbc Gru Nv reported 0.01% stake. 26,294 are held by First Tru Advsrs L P. Ls Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Convergence Investment Ptnrs Ltd Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,154 shares.

Analysts await Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.38 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.21 per share. ABG’s profit will be $46.06 million for 10.60 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

