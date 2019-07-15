As Xilinx (XLNX) Market Value Declined, Kidder Stephen W Trimmed Holding by $418,068; Sva Plumb Wealth Management Lifted Its Facebook Cl A (FB) Stake by $696,204

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Xilinx (XLNX) by 5.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W sold 3,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,213 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.87M, down from 57,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Xilinx for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.32. About 2.18 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 33.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 4,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,657 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 12,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Sarbanes Grills Zuckerberg About Facebook’s Controversial “Campaign Embed” Program and the Company’s; 25/04/2018 – Facebook-owned WhatsApp raises minimum age in Europe to 16 ahead of massive data law change; 16/04/2018 – Correction to Facebook Pay Story; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: NOT CHANGING USERS’ PRIVACY CHOICES MADE IN THE PAST; 04/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service; 28/03/2018 – Playboy says it’s quitting ‘sexually repressive’ Facebook over the data scandal; 19/03/2018 – CNN Money: Exclusive: Scientist at center of Facebook-Cambridge Analytica controversy speaks; 09/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg’s Testimony Released Ahead of Hearings (Video); 15/04/2018 – Facebook was warned of third-party breaches and potential government regulation more than 6 years ago; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared in front of lawmakers from the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees Tuesday

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $11.16 million activity. $124,035 worth of stock was sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 13. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 31,931 shares. Capital Impact has invested 2.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mirador Cap Prtn LP holds 2.08% or 22,998 shares in its portfolio. Maryland Mngmt holds 1.56% or 75,384 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York reported 110,734 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Vigilant Mgmt reported 1,310 shares stake. 1,938 are held by 10. Parkside Bancorporation And reported 2,585 shares. Twin Management reported 178,482 shares stake. Personal Cap Advsrs has 0.49% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Aimz Invest stated it has 1.51% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Co Il holds 0.92% or 155,918 shares. Axiom Int Investors Limited Liability De holds 1.27% or 248,122 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Ltd owns 2.92% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 94,257 shares.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Small Cap Etf (SCHA) by 45,818 shares to 138,848 shares, valued at $9.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 31,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,047 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Doubleline Tot Ret Tact E.

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 14,389 shares to 31,230 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc accumulated 25,677 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cookson Peirce And Com Incorporated has 2.78% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 260,147 shares. 171 are held by Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Co. 1.09 million are held by Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited. Westpac stated it has 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Community Financial Ser Grp Lc has invested 0.17% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Broderick Brian C owns 67,484 shares or 3.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Patten & Patten Tn has 1.27% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 91,490 shares. Thomas Story Son Ltd Com holds 19,972 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Prudential Finance stated it has 847,151 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Kames Capital Public Limited stated it has 15,450 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Cleararc Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 6,142 shares. 3,395 are held by Two Sigma Lc.