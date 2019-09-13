As Xilinx (XLNX) Market Value Declined, Holder Tocqueville Asset Management LP Increased Stake; As Constellium Nv (CSTM) Market Valuation Rose, Marathon Asset Management LP Decreased Its Holding by $2.38 Million

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 15.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 238,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45M, down from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.9. About 1.05M shares traded or 0.25% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) by 1348.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 38,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 41,060 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.84M, up from 2,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Xilinx Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $105.35. About 1.19M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Corp by 4,311 shares to 34,968 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Torex Gold Resources Inc by 46,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.51M shares, and cut its stake in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB).

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $40.79M for 11.98 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

