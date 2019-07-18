As Xilinx (XLNX) Market Value Declined, Fenimore Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake by $41.22 Million; Wix Com LTD (WIX) Holder Aristeia Capital Has Upped Its Holding by $1.57 Million

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) by 54.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 327,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 268,424 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.03 million, down from 595,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.91. About 1.54M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,800 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76 million, up from 67,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $141.91. About 935,600 shares traded or 61.16% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500.

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79 billion and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 996,670 shares to 10.61 million shares, valued at $786.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 12.45 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “35 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wix.com Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wix.com (WIX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Wix.com (WIX) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wix -9.6% on downside outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt reported 2,959 shares. Fil invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 0.04% or 2.30M shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 3,953 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Lc accumulated 2,380 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 510,998 shares. 1.16 million are held by Sylebra Hk. Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Com holds 0.45% or 4,788 shares. Grandeur Peak Glob Limited Liability Corp holds 312,546 shares. Oppenheimer accumulated 4,348 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma owns 0.02% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 358,905 shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 56,420 shares. Ellington Management Group Limited Liability Co owns 0.33% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 14,800 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation reported 19 shares.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Snap On Inc. (NYSE:SNA) by 6,091 shares to 319,995 shares, valued at $50.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 14,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.74 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $235.95M for 32.16 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.