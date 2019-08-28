As Xilinx (XLNX) Market Value Declined, Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Has Lowered Position by $352,800; Schooner Capital Trimmed Iron Mtn New (IRM) Position as Share Value Declined

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 16.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia sold 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 13,687 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 16,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $100.22. About 2.75M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab

Schooner Capital Corp decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schooner Capital Corp sold 344,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 2.96M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.12M, down from 3.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schooner Capital Corp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.21. About 1.50 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on $700M Syndicated Term Loan B Facility; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center; 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45 million for 26.65 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 155,000 shares to 595,000 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 295,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 536,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).