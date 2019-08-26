As Xilinx (XLNX) Market Valuation Declined, One Capital Management Cut Its Holding; Contour Asset Management Cut Realpage (RP) Holding as Share Value Declined

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 36.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 12,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 21,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, down from 34,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $100.15. About 1.38M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 59.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 770,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 518,433 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.46M, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $63.38. About 26,037 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $50.37 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Portolan Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.77% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 122,764 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Comml Bank Of America De holds 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) or 839,594 shares. Eqis Mgmt accumulated 21,344 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Keybank National Association Oh holds 18,373 shares. Synovus Finance has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 6,611 were accumulated by Stifel Corp. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 86,202 shares. One Trading LP reported 0% stake. Renaissance Group Inc Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 10,139 shares. Victory Cap holds 41,222 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 113,160 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Summit Creek Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 3.79% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Ftb Advsr Incorporated owns 189 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0% or 57 shares.

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ritter Pharmaceuticals Reports Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and Provides a Corporate Update – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Abiomed Is Still in the Recovery Ward – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Share Price Increased 290% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.04M shares to 21.40 million shares, valued at $114.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 2.16 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Liveramp Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VO, XLNX, APH, IQV: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should We Expect From Xilinx, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:XLNX) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop Hldgs reported 2,220 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Ameriprise Fin reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 135,303 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 0.15% or 6,142 shares in its portfolio. Broderick Brian C reported 67,484 shares or 3.06% of all its holdings. 6,893 were reported by Destination Wealth Mngmt. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited invested in 0.03% or 2,622 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 12,049 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 9,668 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa accumulated 118,063 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers invested in 6,335 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D accumulated 7,780 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.1% or 49,252 shares. Fdx Advsrs accumulated 2,043 shares or 0.01% of the stock.