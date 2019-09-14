As Xilinx (XLNX) Market Valuation Declined, Fairfield Bush & Company Has Raised Position by $422,955; Wexford Capital LP Raised Its Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $6.98 Million as Stock Value Declined

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 581.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 41,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 48,410 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.20 million, up from 7,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 21/05/2018 – FITCH CITES ALIBABA’S DOMINANT POSITION IN CHINA; 09/04/2018 – Chinese A.I. start-up raises a record $600 million in funding round led by Alibaba; 25/05/2018 – China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Facebook to fix privacy issues; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Implies the Enterprise Value of Ele.me at $9.5 Billion; 07/03/2018 – Lazada’s new seller-friendly measures a boon for entrepreneurs; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba recruitment message describes female workers as ‘goddesses’

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) by 31.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 3,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 15,187 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79 million, up from 11,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Xilinx Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $105.24. About 602,364 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $860.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 133,590 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $30.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 35,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 629,334 shares, and cut its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN).

Fairfield Bush & Company, which manages about $437.54 million and $293.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 1,080 shares to 8,263 shares, valued at $8.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 2,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,029 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America (NYSE:LH).

