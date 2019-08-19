As Xilinx (Call) (XLNX) Stock Declined, Shareholder Sandler Capital Management Lowered Stake; As First In (FR) Shares Rose, Ubs Oconnor Has Cut Its Stake by $5.70 Billion

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (Call) (XLNX) by 15.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 21,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.22 million, down from 141,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Xilinx Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 304,055 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in First In (FR) by 92.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc analyzed 161,300 shares as the company's stock rose 7.88% . The hedge fund held 12,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $438.00M, down from 173,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in First In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.66. About 25,949 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500.

Analysts await First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.4 per share. FR’s profit will be $54.39M for 22.48 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 115.65 million shares or 1.24% more from 114.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.09% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Quadrant Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.85% or 43,417 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 19,399 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 12,000 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 8,000 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Virtu Fincl Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 7,908 shares. Nomura Asset Limited stated it has 78,880 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 23,214 shares. 11,150 were accumulated by Waters Parkerson And Company Ltd Limited Liability Company. London Of Virginia holds 0.54% or 1.79 million shares. Cordasco Finance invested in 167 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 9,334 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisors Asset Management reported 18,319 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis (NYSE:PLD) by 24,000 shares to 53,553 shares, valued at $3.85B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National (NYSE:NNN) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Store Ca (NYSE:STOR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Herald Inv Management has invested 0.61% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Tower Bridge Advsr owns 6,500 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt reported 16,410 shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company reported 20,368 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Trexquant Inv Lp invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested 0.16% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). New York-based Lazard Asset Lc has invested 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). New York State Teachers Retirement invested 0.13% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Nomura Hldgs accumulated 277,300 shares. Ballentine Partners Limited Liability accumulated 1,674 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kepos Cap Lp holds 0.5% or 52,927 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Hawaii invested in 7,510 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.45% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 44,923 were reported by Tuttle Tactical Mngmt. Oppenheimer And Inc stated it has 38,442 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45M for 28.91 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 50,570 shares to 220,479 shares, valued at $26.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brighthouse Finl Inc (Put) by 93,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 593,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT).