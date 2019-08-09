As Xencor (XNCR) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Redmile Group Has Cut Its Holding; As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Rose, Wellington Shields & Company Lowered by $451,400 Its Stake

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 29.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 8,715 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 12,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $129.47. About 3.70M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 48,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The hedge fund held 3.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.32M, down from 3.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.92. About 566,766 shares traded or 5.80% up from the average. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $196.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 2,200 shares to 30,099 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Lc holds 5,925 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Gilman Hill Asset Management Lc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 6,583 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited has invested 0.4% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). L S Advsr stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management invested 1.09% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Williams Jones Assoc Limited Liability invested 1.08% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Indiana & Mgmt Company invested in 1.16% or 18,274 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 15,836 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Addenda Capital Incorporated holds 34,055 shares. Professional Advisory Service reported 174,359 shares or 4.29% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Cap Management has 69,261 shares for 3.1% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Management invested 0.01% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 7,200 are held by Montag And Caldwell Lc. Nomura accumulated 90,845 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 2.9% Yield (PEP) – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PepsiCo Inc. Is A Hold Following Its Solid Quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Pepsico (PEP) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PepsiCo: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.58 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.12 million activity.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Odonate Therapeutics Inc by 20,513 shares to 477,464 shares, valued at $10.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Replimune Group Inc by 23,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Penumbra Inc.