As Xencor (XNCR) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Primecap Management Company Has Cut Its Position; As Steelcase (SCS) Shares Declined, Shareholder Tieton Capital Management Cut by $1.12 Million Its Stake

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Xencor (XNCR) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 109,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The institutional investor held 7.50M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233.07 million, down from 7.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Xencor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.81. About 186,477 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.85. About 339,331 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn owns 0.01% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 1.84M shares. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). 82,173 are held by Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Lc. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Gam Hldgs Ag stated it has 0.06% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Menta Capital Limited Company holds 37,325 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Teton Advsr Inc invested in 0.07% or 49,580 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 1,111 shares. Regions holds 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 16 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 554,074 shares. Spark Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 0.18% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Sei Invests has invested 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). 151,795 were reported by Venator Capital Mgmt.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 86,229 shares to 98,199 shares, valued at $3.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) by 38,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19 after the close. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $49.57 million for 9.22 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Steelcase Inc. (SCS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Steelcase Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Steelcase Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results NYSE:SCS – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Steelcase Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Is Yielding 3.4% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discover Fin Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 26,500 shares to 12.91M shares, valued at $918.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arlo Technologies Inc by 1.67 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bankamerica Corp New (NYSE:BAC).

Another recent and important Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Xencor Inc (XNCR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.05% or 340,445 shares. 72,382 were reported by Tekla Management Ltd Liability. New York-based Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). 5,400 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 27,720 shares. 66,200 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Board. Ecor1 Cap Lc stated it has 5.9% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 19,537 shares. The Minnesota-based Us State Bank De has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Com holds 436,429 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada accumulated 1,404 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 65,200 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Co holds 0.02% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) or 189,783 shares. Spark Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,069 shares stake.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.12 million activity.