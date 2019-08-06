As Xencor (XNCR) Valuation Rose, Ecor1 Capital Has Upped Position by $33.18 Million; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Jolley Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 108.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.97M, up from 989,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $45.5. About 103,288 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $52.08. About 9.47 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Group Inc Public Lc owns 18,973 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Research holds 0% or 16,289 shares. Equitec Specialists Lc holds 0.06% or 10,417 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Rhumbline Advisers reported 82,098 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles And LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Great West Life Assurance Can has 6,526 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De holds 43 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Inc Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 424 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 19,537 shares. Moreover, Lord Abbett & Com Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 2,751 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). First Light Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 511,328 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 50,229 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 318,927 shares to 360,819 shares, valued at $42.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unity Biotechnology Inc by 60,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 906,614 shares, and cut its stake in Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

More important recent Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Xencor Inc (XNCR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Xencor to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire”, Benzinga.com published: “Xencor To Replace HFF In The S&P SmallCap 600, Shares Rise – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi’s Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.12 million activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AppFolio, Cisco, Duke Energy, Goodyear, HyreCar, Illumina, Kinder Morgan, Micron, Pfizer, Tencent Music and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Stocks With a Great History at Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 130,648 are held by Hgk Asset Management Inc. 141,935 are owned by Benedict Advsrs. Frontier Com owns 258,564 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Company owns 0.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 15,695 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Lc holds 2.87% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 3.41M shares. Trustco National Bank N Y reported 37,933 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 42,100 shares. First Foundation Advsrs has 0.3% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 94,817 shares. D E Shaw & invested in 334,512 shares. Salem Inv Counselors stated it has 366,827 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 39,640 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Reliant Investment Management Llc reported 16,140 shares. Dt Invest Partners Lc has 80,785 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Co reported 5.36M shares stake. Contravisory Inv Management accumulated 1,122 shares.