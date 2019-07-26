As Xencor (XNCR) Stock Value Declined, Holder Redmile Group Trimmed by $1.49 Million Its Holding; Shareholder Adirondack Research & Management Increased Patterson Companies (PDCO) Stake

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 90.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 50,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 55,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.42. About 273,902 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 2.31% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 23/05/2018 – Patterson’s Zurbay Subject to Noncompetition and Nonsolicitation Provisions During Employment, 24 Months Thereafter; 04/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Patterson Companies to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterson; 13/03/2018 – PATTERSON COS. BOARD AUTHORIZES NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 23/05/2018 – Patterson’s Zurday’s Employment Will Be on an At-Will Basis; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Elects Robert C. Frenzel to Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 20/04/2018 – Texas AG: Attorney General Paxton Reaches Settlement with Patterson Companies Over Dental Supply Boycott; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 48,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.04 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.32 million, down from 3.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.31. About 166,237 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 7.08% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR)

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.12 million activity.

Analysts await Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.45 EPS, up 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Xencor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -132.61% negative EPS growth.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 61,200 shares to 176,700 shares, valued at $50.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allakos Inc by 135,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86 million and $160.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 27,982 shares to 113,700 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 171,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,656 shares, and cut its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PDCO shares while 74 reduced holdings.