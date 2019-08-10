As Xencor (XNCR) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Redmile Group Has Lowered Its Stake; As Liquidity Services (LQDT) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Roumell Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $2.81 Million

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 401,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% . The hedge fund held 481,257 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, down from 883,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.77. About 86,571 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON – SAW FRANCHISE GROWTH IN FOREX TRADING, TRI-PARTY REPO ACTIVITY, COLLATERAL MANAGEMENT, SECURITIES LENDING, LIQUIDITY SERVICES IN QTR; 08/03/2018 Liquidity Services Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 48,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The hedge fund held 3.04 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.32 million, down from 3.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $37.48. About 299,376 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500.

More notable recent Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Liquidity Services Announces Major Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, GoIndustry DoveBid – GlobeNewswire” on October 29, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Annual â€œRestock Tuesdayâ€ Event Where Retailers Turn to Liquidation.com to Stock Up on Inventory Following Record-Breaking Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales – GlobeNewswire” published on November 27, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “The Old Taylor County Hospital is Up for Auction – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Liquidity Services Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Liquidity Services Announces Strategic Reorganization and Key Leadership Appointments – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold LQDT shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 20.55 million shares or 1.23% more from 20.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial holds 0% or 82,029 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 759 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 40,873 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Staley Capital Advisers has 1.47% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Diversified Invest Strategies holds 19,675 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 357,389 are owned by Connor Clark & Lunn Management Ltd. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.02% or 35,194 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Eam Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 211,983 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). 5,557 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Eagle Boston Investment Management Incorporated reported 88,135 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $41.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 207,290 shares to 657,696 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 11.29M shares to 19.62M shares, valued at $266.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 433,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Inflarx Nv.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Management Ca holds 0.17% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) or 7.50 million shares. Victory Cap Mgmt reported 83,842 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 128,712 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Artal holds 500,000 shares. Baker Bros Advsrs Lp holds 0.09% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) or 428,120 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 7,331 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 6,526 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 65,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 33,773 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Aqr Cap Lc owns 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 22,151 shares. Proshare Advisors Llc holds 24,201 shares. Redmile Lc reported 2.78% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). 1,404 were reported by Royal Bank Of Canada. Franklin Resource holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 457,432 shares.