As Xencor (XNCR) Stock Price Rose, Holder Baker Bros Advisors LP Trimmed by $374,046 Its Position; Alpine Partners Vi Lifted Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Stake by $406,252 as Stock Value Rose

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 211.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 29,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The institutional investor held 42,713 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 13,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.26. About 13.67 million shares traded or 333.57% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF: PRICES CO. GETS FOR GAS TO STAY AROUND $4.9/MMBTU IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – Chile’s ENAP, Argentina’s YPF inaugurate $354 mln offshore gas project; 09/05/2018 – YPF Asks for Benefit of Doubt as it Bows to Macri on Rate Freeze; 05/04/2018 – Argentina’s YPF names ex-CFO Daniel Gonzalez as new CEO; 09/05/2018 – YPF POSTPONES FUEL PRICE HIKES TO PROTECT CLIENT BASE, ECONOMY; 08/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF posts 1st quarter net profit of $297 million; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 09/05/2018 – YPF TO HOLD FUEL PRICE RISES AFTER AGREEMENT W/GOVT: YPF; 13/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 05/03/2018 – YPF’S METROGAS DIVESTMENT SEEN HAPPENING IN 2H18

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Xencor Inc. (XNCR) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp sold 12,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The hedge fund held 428,120 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.30M, down from 440,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Xencor Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.81. About 186,477 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambrian Cap Partnership stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Caxton LP holds 14,711 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Corecommodity Limited Liability Com stated it has 57,524 shares. Us National Bank De has 631 shares. Guggenheim Ltd invested in 11,627 shares. Zeke Advsrs Lc has invested 0.07% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 2.09 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.02% or 443,302 shares. Paloma Mgmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 485,323 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com owns 57,017 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. Schroder Mgmt Group reported 0.22% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Augustine Asset Inc holds 0.21% or 23,062 shares in its portfolio. 399 were accumulated by Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability Co.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold And Silve by 597,100 shares to 750,000 shares, valued at $9.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mbt Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MBTF) by 88,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,961 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Baker Bros Advisors Lp, which manages about $8.20 billion and $15.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 368,315 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $96.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 225,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Res stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Swiss Savings Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). 8.44M were reported by Fmr Lc. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 47,210 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group owns 297,655 shares. Oberweis Asset Management has invested 0.05% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). 141,619 were reported by Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Corp. Barclays Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 13,204 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 242,551 shares. Baker Bros Advsr LP holds 0.09% or 428,120 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0% or 65,200 shares. Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Limited Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 18,973 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 0.05% or 340,445 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 18,512 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 424 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.12 million activity.